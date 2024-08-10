Experience a night like no other: Sleep with lions at this unique UK lodge

The Lion Lodge at Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent offers an extraordinary overnight stay, allowing guests to sleep just feet away from majestic lions.

For those seeking a truly unique getaway, the Lion Lodge at Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent offers an unrivaled overnight experience—sleeping mere feet from majestic lions. This innovative accommodation redefines luxury with its blend of opulence and wildlife adventure.

WOULD YOU SLEEP HERE? pic.twitter.com/KjfbbGzpoo — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 8, 2024

Recently featured on the Twitter account @AMAZlNGNATURE, a captivating video showcased the Lion Lodge's incredible design. The footage reveals a stunning forest view just beyond the lodge's glass wall, with the lions lounging right outside. In the clip, a lion appears to test the boundaries of the glass, giving a thrilling glimpse into this extraordinary lodging experience.

The Lion Lodge stands out as a pioneering concept worldwide. Designed as timber-clad, Manhattan loft-style buildings, these lodges are seamlessly integrated into the lions' spacious habitat. Guests are treated to panoramic views through floor-to-ceiling windows in both the master bedroom and the open-plan living area, ensuring close encounters with the awe-inspiring lions.

Inside, the lodge is a haven of comfort and style. The expansive living area features a large open fireplace, underfloor heating, and bespoke furniture. The king-size bedroom accommodates up to four guests, offering prime lion-watching views, while a mezzanine level, accessed via a spiral staircase, provides two additional single beds. The industrial-style wet room is equipped with a monsoon shower and Bamford organic toiletries for a touch of luxury.

For an added touch of relaxation, guests can enjoy the Scandinavian outdoor baths, set on raised platforms with views of the lions—a perfect backdrop for memorable Instagram photos.

Floor-to-ceiling windows not only offer incredible views into the lion habitat but also lead to a private garden that overlooks the 600-acre wildlife reserve and stunning sea views. Guests can explore the reserve at their own pace using a golf buggy, embark on a safari, or simply unwind in the lodge’s serene gardens.

Included in the price of a stay is a safari adventure through South American, Asian, and African experience zones, where guests can see a diverse array of animals, including spectacled bears, giraffes, zebras, and wildebeest.