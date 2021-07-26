'Exotic crispy wild rice...': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares recipe of Bhelpuri, leaves netizens amused

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his fondness for difficult-to-pronounce English words and this time, Twitter is amused as the Thiruvananthapuram MP has shared the recipe of India's most famous snack, Bhelpuri.

The recipe, which Tharoor said he received on WhatsApp, described Bhelpuri as “exotic crispy wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest”. The recipe description, probably as an intended pun, was attributed to the Congress leader, who is famous for his rarely used English words.

Tharoor shared the recipe on Twitter, writing with it, “Good for weekend consumption.”

See his tweet here:

As received on ⁦@WhatsApp⁩. Good for weekend consumption! pic.twitter.com/2z5pYspZei — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 24, 2021

The recipe said stated that Bhelpuri is comprised of “the chef’s secret micro-greens sourced from exclusive greenhouses in the Nilgiris, luscious salsa-rosso of Ras Al-Khaimah dates, and exceedingly rare Assamese Bhoot Jolokia chillies (ghost pepper). The recipe further added that the preparation can be seasoned with a sauce of sweet Kerala beach-sand soil-grown tamarind and Malabar organic raw sugar.”

It further read that all these ingredients are then tossed in a bronze bowl with macedoines (usually a mixture of vegetables or fruit cut into small pieces) of Gujarati winter shallots (onion) and Vidarbha heritage potatoes and riotously festooned with a cacophony of Hyderabadi chickpea-flavoured crunchies “bugea” and “papdy” cooked “a la Marwaraise”.

Since the author-politician shared the recipe on Twitter, it went viral and has received over 2,300 likes. Twitterati asked the Congress leader to share the recipe of their favourite dish with the ‘Tharoorian’ touch.

While one user wrote, “Wish to know who is the original writer of the recipe? I Am sure a seasoned chef. But who,” another said, “Would take a weekend to just soak in the description."

