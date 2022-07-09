Excited baraatis enjoy wedding under tarpaulin cover amid heavy rain, watch viral video

Photo via Twitter/@ipskabra

Heavy rainfall ruining our outing plans is something we all dread. However, a certain group of people attending a marriage procession has shown that even under a tremendous downpour, the show must go on!

Imagine witnessing a queue of people under a tarpaulin cover, enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy rain. Although it might sound impossible, a recent viral video of such a procession or 'baarat', as Indians popularly call it has amused netizens and how!

Taking to Twitter, IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote, "With this, I have not seen the Epic procession till date."

Watch the video here.

The one-minute video revealed, a group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-coloured tarpaulin as they go on enjoying the marriage procession, seemingly unbothered by the heavy rain. Some people were also spotted dancing in the rain in a fun spree, the rain failing to cause any hindrance to their celebrations.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, it was not long before netizens swamped Twitter with hilarious reactions. "I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi! And that tirpaal idea - Where there is a will, there's a way!" wrote one Twitter user.

"Special Occasion of Baarat: Rain Dance," tweeted another user. "This is what I love about my country, People never forget to enjoy their day even whatever the situation is," commented a third Twitterati.

Till now, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views and received more than 14,000 likes.