Ethan Evans, former Amazon VP, admitted he was out of touch with everyday life struggles during his tenure. He acknowledged that his financial success has shielded him from everyday worries.

A retired Amazon VP, Ethan Evans, has highlighted the disconnect between executives and employees on remote work, noting that executives often don't understand the challenges faced by ordinary workers.

Ethan Evans, former Amazon VP, admitted he was out of touch with everyday life struggles during his tenure. “As a retired Amazon VP who experienced a 9082% increase in Amazon stock during my time, I am out of touch with many common life struggles,” he wrote on X. “The SVPs and CEOs above me are often more so,” Evans added. Ethan Evans, who saw a 9,082% surge in Amazon stock during his tenure, acknowledged that his financial success has shielded him from everyday worries. He admitted to having a life of luxury, with a maid service, gardening staff, and no mortgage, allowing him to retire comfortably at 50.

Ethan Evans, who previously made headlines with a personal scandal, has now acknowledged that his wealth has disconnected him from the struggles of ordinary families, highlighting the privileges he enjoys that are not available to average workers. According to the retired Amazon VP, CEOs and top executives have vast wealth that affords them luxuries like private jets and personal assistants, freeing them from everyday worries like bills and groceries, and allowing them to focus more on work.

“Let's look at one example of how disconnection from the daily experiences of employees can lead to very different priorities: return to work,” he said on X. “If work is the main focus of your life, then returning to the office might seem like a natural priority,” wrote Evans.

Ethan Evans noted that CEOs and executives, who can outsource personal tasks, often advocate for ending remote work, as their focus is solely on work. In contrast, average employees, who balance work with family and household responsibilities, tend to oppose return-to-office policies. “Now imagine: No need to commute, your driver takes you door to door while you work in the back. No need to hurry home to pick up the kids, the PA does it. No need to shop, clean, or cook, the staff does it all. No need to help with homework, the amazing school provides tutoring,” he said, describing the life of high-flying executives.

Ethan Evans clarified that his intention was not to criticize executive wealth, but rather to highlight the disconnect between executives' and employees' perspectives on remote work.