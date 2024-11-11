It's a criticism that is echoed by fans and analysts who believed Pandya's innings lacked urgency in a format that requires quick scoring. Some even suggested that he played a 'Test match' innings

Hardik Pandya's slow innings in the second T20I against South Africa have been a topic of debate, with his innings costing India a meagre total of 124 runs. Pandya then came in at a crucial juncture when India were reeling on 45 for 4 and scored 39, not out off 45 balls. But his inability to accelerate scoring rate has drawn sharp criticism from former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, who branded the innings'selfish'.

On his YouTube channel, Ali said, 'Pandya remained not out with 39 runs from 45 balls, playing for himself.' He questioned Pandya's approach in the innings, saying he looked more intent on protecting his wicket than making a big contribution to the team's score. Speaking further, Ali added, 'It painted a very sorry picture; the way he was playing, he was only six wickets down on the scorecard, but he didn't operate singles, he didn't rotate the strike.' "I think he is preparing for the Mumbai Indians and IPL," he said, speculating that Pandya might be putting the national team's needs to one side.

It's a criticism that is echoed by fans and analysts who believed Pandya's innings lacked urgency in a format that requires quick scoring. Some even suggested that he played a 'Test match' innings in a T20 setting, and many took to social media to voice their frustration. But India could only muster nine runs in the final two overs of their innings, with the pressure mounting.

India's bowlers fought hard despite Pandya's slow knock, and Varun Chakravarthy produced figures of 5 for 17. But it was Tristan Stubbs' composed knock of 47 runs that ensured South Africa took a thrilling three-wicket victory and levelled the series at 1-1.