Ex-IAS officer Kashish Mittal wins hearts as he sings 'Andaaz-e-Karam' song, WATCH viral video

Former IAS officer and IIT Delhi graduate Kashish Mittal has delighted the internet with her melodious rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful song 'Unke Andaaz-e-Karam'.

Sitting comfortably on a couch, Mittal is seen singing 'Unke Andaaz-e-Karam' while her friends cheer her on, and the internet is having a blast with her performance.

The video, which has garnered over 3 million views, was shared by Mittal herself. "Woh bhi apne na hue, dil bhi gaya hatho see," the caption reads.

A text overlay reads "POV: When you have nothing left after falling in love."

Social media reactions

Social media users flooded the comments section with praises for Mittal's versatility. One user wrote, "I never thought I would fall in love with these two lines just because of his singing style! You, Sir, are a gem!"

Another viewer commented on the former bureaucrat's inspirational journey: "This is one of the best reels I have seen in the last few months. Respectfully, Sir. Even after getting the 6th rank in IIT and becoming an IAS, you are still pursuing your passion. Truly inspiring."

Many praised Mittal's calm and composed aura that was evident in his singing, and attributed it to his rich experiences and quiet confidence. From "incredible singing" to "the number of times I have played this is illegal," the praise for Kashish Mittal has been constant.

