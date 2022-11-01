Reported By:| Edited By: DNA We Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:43 AM IST
IAS Athar Aamir Khan’s wife Mehreen Qazi posts cute video on Instagram, WATCH here
IAS Athar Aamir Khan’s wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi has uploaded beautiful pictures while wearing a multicoloured suit on Instagram.
Dr. Mehreen Qazi, wife of IAS Athar Aamir Khan, posts regular pictures and videos on Instagram and her pictures get viral on social media in no time. She keeps updating about her regular life on social media and stays engaged.
The video has received more than 29,000 likes and 284 comments. To remind you, after the divorce of IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan married the Kashmiri girl, Dr, Mehreen Qazi on October 1. She is a Doctor by profession and is currently working in Delhi and she stays very active on Instagram. Her continuous posts get a lot of people’s attention.