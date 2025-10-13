Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry dating? Couple seen kissing, cuddling on yacht, pics surface

Something appears to be brewing between former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and American singer Katy Perry as the duo was reportedly spotted kissing and cuddling with each other on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, photos of which have surfaced online.

Something appears to be brewing between former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and American singer Katy Perry as the duo was reportedly spotted kissing and cuddling with each other on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, photos of which have surfaced online, sparking interest among netizens.

As shown in the viral pictures, Perry, 40, was seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit, while Trudeau, 53, was seen in a pair of jeans. The couple could be seen cuddling and hugging each other. In one of the pictures, Trudeau appeared to be kissing Perry's cheeks.

Take a look

"Grammy award-winning singer Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing on each other aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California amid the relationship announcement", the post was captioned.

The rumoured couple was first seen together while they were walking a dog. The couple was also spotted stepping out for a meal together at Montreal's Le Violon in July, sparking dating rumours. In June, Perry ended her engagement with Orlando Bloom, People reported. Trudeau, on the other hand, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The former Canadian PM has three children with Grégoire -- sons Xavier, 17, and Hadrien, 11 -- and daughter Ella-Grace, 16.