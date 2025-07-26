Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Bryan plans to sue Coldplay over Kiss-Cam moment: 'Invasion of privacy'

Legal experts are now considering whether Bryan has any grounds to file a lawsuit against Coldplay or the event organisers.

Andy Bryan, the former CEO of data startup Astronomer, has recently been at the centre of an unexpected controversy, one that has affected both his professional and personal life. The incident, which took place during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on July 16, has gone viral, sparking speculation and potential legal disputes.

During the concert, Bryan was captured on the venue's kissing camera engaging in a romantic moment with Astronomer's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. Things got worse when Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin commented mid-performance, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy." As the camera focused on them, Bryan quickly sat down, and Cabot turned away to hide her face. The clip spread rapidly online, and within days, Astronomer removed Bryan as CEO and put Cabot on leave.

Legal experts are now considering whether Bryan has any grounds to file a lawsuit against Coldplay or the event organisers. In an interview with Page Six, MSD Lawyers lawyer Cameron Dolatshahi suggested that a defamation claim could be considered, but Bryan would have to get "creative" in his claims.

"If we get creative, a potential claim could be defamation, especially as it relates to Chris Martin's accusation that the two had an 'affair,'" Dolatshahi said. However, Bryan would have to prove that the statement was false and damaging.

Another exclusive report from Rob Shuter cites insiders saying Bryan is exploring the possibility of legal action for "emotional distress" and "invasion of privacy." He also said Bryan "did not consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated." The source also added, "He thinks Coldplay made a meme out of him."

Other legal professionals, however, are sceptical. Ray Seeley, an attorney at Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP, points out that "there is no expectation of privacy in the public sphere," especially considering that most concert tickets come with extensive filming and promotional discounts.

Although Coldplay has yet to respond to any reports about the defamation suit, sources close to the band say Martin "laughed out loud" at the idea of being sued, reports Shutter.

