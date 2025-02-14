Cameron Airpark in California, USA is such a town where every home owns a private jet. The people of this village take these jets wherever they go.

Luxury cars, homes, splendid architecture are the signs of wealth. These days, people from all economic backgrounds possess certain gadgets and technology that are affordable like mobile phones. Most of us today even own a car but a private jet? This is unheard of anywhere else other than the richest people.

Town with airplanes

However, there is a place, not a bustling city, but a town where every home owns a private jet. Wherever we go, we usually prefer to go by car, two-wheeler to cover long distances, but people of this town travel by their private jets for everyday purposes. The people of this village take these jets wherever they go.

We are talking about Cameron Airpark which is situated in California, USA. The town was first populated in 1963 for retired military pilots and unused lanes. Another unique aspect to this town is that the names of the streets here are related to aviation, like, Boeing Road, Cessna Drive, and others.

Travelling in this town with your airplane is not new to people here, they travel for work or other purposes on their private jets. But why do people own private jets?

Airparks in US

After World War II, many airfields were left unused and were converted into residential airparks by the aviation authority to provide some sort of life here. There are many such airparks in the US which are called fly-in communities. They can only be lived by people who own them privately and not by any outsider.

Every home is equipped with hangars, either inside the house like a garage or located outside but connected to the house. Homes with plane owners feature electric gates that serve as garage doors, operated remotely for convenience when heading to work.

The roads in these towns are wide to accommodate the private flights to travel to the airport. Not just planes, any other vehicle can also be driven alongside like cars in these streets. Cameron Airpark also consists of Cameron Park Airport, which consists of 124 houses.