'Every girl deserves this': Family celebration of girl’s first menstruation wins hearts online, WATCH viral video

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal
BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern
VIRAL
The clip shows a girl, Aayusha, at the door of her home as her family performs a ritual marking her first period.
A heartwarming video of a girl's family celebrating her first menstruation has gone viral on the internet, touching the hearts of many viewers.
The clip shows a girl, Aayusha, at the door of her home as her family performs a ritual marking her first period. Overwhelmed with emotion, she breaks down in tears seeing her family's love and care. But what happened next was a touching moment. All the men in her family, old to young, bowed and left money to honour her.
“POV: Your family celebrates your first menstruation this way,” read the caption of the video.
One user wrote, ''Every girl deserves to be treated this way.'' Another user said, ''This reel shows that period is not a bad thing, it is a blessing given by God to girls.'' A third user commented, ''In South India, we also celebrate 1st menstruation. Feeling is so beautiful. Another user wrote, ''I'm saving this for the future; it's something I would definitely do if I have a daughter.''
Also read: Bizarre! This company offers employees mattresses, but here's the twist, says, 'they work to...'