'Every girl deserves this': Family celebration of girl’s first menstruation wins hearts online, WATCH viral video

A heartwarming video of a girl's family celebrating her first menstruation has gone viral on the internet, touching the hearts of many viewers.

The clip shows a girl, Aayusha, at the door of her home as her family performs a ritual marking her first period. Overwhelmed with emotion, she breaks down in tears seeing her family's love and care. But what happened next was a touching moment. All the men in her family, old to young, bowed and left money to honour her.

“POV: Your family celebrates your first menstruation this way,” read the caption of the video.

One user wrote, ''Every girl deserves to be treated this way.'' Another user said, ''This reel shows that period is not a bad thing, it is a blessing given by God to girls.'' A third user commented, ''In South India, we also celebrate 1st menstruation. Feeling is so beautiful. Another user wrote, ''I'm saving this for the future; it's something I would definitely do if I have a daughter.''

