Ever wondered why Delhi’s Chandni Chowk got its name? Here’s the history behind it

Delhi is known as the land of the kind-hearted. This country has a strong history spanning Rajputana rule, Mughal rule, and the British era. The country's capital, Delhi, is a sprawling metropolitan area in the north of the country. Old Delhi, an area dating back to the 1600s, houses the iconic Mughal-era Red Fort and the massive Jama Masjid, a symbol of India. Nearby is Chandni Chowk, a market teeming with food stalls, sweet shops, and spice shops.

People from far and wide come to Delhi's Chandni Chowk for shopping. This famous market in the capital is often considered the perfect place for marketing weddings and other events. Even today, people come from far and wide, even from other states, to shop at Chandni Chowk. But have you ever wondered how it got its name? Probably not. Let's find out today who gave this place its name and when, how it became so famous, and how this old market of Delhi began.

When was Chandni Chowk Market established?

Chandni Chowk is one of the most popular shopping destinations for women, but it's been famous not just recently but for centuries. Even in ancient times, this market was a favourite among women, and this is why one woman's preference gave this market its name. This market was built during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

It is said that when Mughal emperor Shah Jahan moved his capital from Agra to Delhi, he established a new city, Shahjahanabad, and also built the Red Fort for himself. It is now known as Old Delhi. The market in front of the Red Fort is also known as Chandni Chowk.

How and who built this market?

This market was built in the 1650s. Shah Jahan's daughter, Jahanara, was a keen shopper and would purchase items from various markets to satisfy her passion. When Shah Jahan learned of this, he decided to build a special market to fulfil his daughter's passion. Then what, to fulfil her shopping hobby, Jahanara got this market designed according to her own choice and from then on, this old market of Delhi started.

