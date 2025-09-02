From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss
PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'
Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her
Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...
Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason
Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH
Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch
What is Vikram? India's first fully indigenous 32-bit chip built by ISRO lab, presented to PM Modi at Semicon India 2025
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have perfect answer to THESE common questions, to make you ace Interviews like a PRO
VIRAL
Why are airplanes almost always white? The answer goes beyond style and might just surprise you.
Next time you’re at the airport, take a look around, you’ll notice that most airplanes are painted white. Ever wondered why? It’s not just about looks. Airlines actually choose white for very practical reasons that save money, improve safety, and keep planes flying more efficiently.
White paint reflects sunlight, which helps keep the aircraft cooler when it’s sitting on the ground under a blazing sun or soaring high above the clouds. A cooler cabin means less strain on air-conditioning systems and more comfort for passengers.
White also improves visibility. A white airplane stands out clearly against blue skies, green landscapes, or even the ocean. This not only lowers the risk of bird strikes but also makes it easier to spot the aircraft in case of emergencies.
Another big advantage is safety checks. On a white surface, cracks, dents, oil leaks, and corrosion stains are much easier to notice. This helps maintenance crews identify and fix problems quickly, keeping flights safe.
ALSO READ: This district in Uttar Pradesh is known as city of bottles, produces millions of…
Painting a plane isn’t cheap, it can cost several lakhs of rupees or even more for large jets. Dark colours fade faster under sunlight, meaning airlines would need to repaint more often. White, on the other hand, doesn’t fade as easily, reducing maintenance costs.
There’s also the issue of weight. Believe it or not, paint can add hundreds of kilos to an aircraft. Complex colour schemes with multiple layers weigh more and can slightly increase fuel burn. Sticking with white keeps planes lighter and more efficient.
Finally, white works as a 'blank canvas.' Airlines can easily add or change logos and designs without a full repaint. It also boosts resale value, as the plane is ready for its next operator with minimal changes.