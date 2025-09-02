Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason

Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH

Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch

What is Vikram? India's first fully indigenous 32-bit chip built by ISRO lab, presented to PM Modi at Semicon India 2025

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have perfect answer to THESE common questions, to make you ace Interviews like a PRO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Meet woman daughter of elephants India’s first lady mahout who was conferred...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason

Why are airplanes almost always white? The answer goes beyond style and might just surprise you.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Next time you’re at the airport, take a look around, you’ll notice that most airplanes are painted white. Ever wondered why? It’s not just about looks. Airlines actually choose white for very practical reasons that save money, improve safety, and keep planes flying more efficiently.

Keeps planes cooler and safer

White paint reflects sunlight, which helps keep the aircraft cooler when it’s sitting on the ground under a blazing sun or soaring high above the clouds. A cooler cabin means less strain on air-conditioning systems and more comfort for passengers.

White also improves visibility. A white airplane stands out clearly against blue skies, green landscapes, or even the ocean. This not only lowers the risk of bird strikes but also makes it easier to spot the aircraft in case of emergencies.

Another big advantage is safety checks. On a white surface, cracks, dents, oil leaks, and corrosion stains are much easier to notice. This helps maintenance crews identify and fix problems quickly, keeping flights safe.

ALSO READ: This district in Uttar Pradesh is known as city of bottles, produces millions of…

Saves money and adds flexibility

Painting a plane isn’t cheap, it can cost several lakhs of rupees or even more for large jets. Dark colours fade faster under sunlight, meaning airlines would need to repaint more often. White, on the other hand, doesn’t fade as easily, reducing maintenance costs.

There’s also the issue of weight. Believe it or not, paint can add hundreds of kilos to an aircraft. Complex colour schemes with multiple layers weigh more and can slightly increase fuel burn. Sticking with white keeps planes lighter and more efficient.

Finally, white works as a 'blank canvas.' Airlines can easily add or change logos and designs without a full repaint. It also boosts resale value, as the plane is ready for its next operator with minimal changes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Afghanistan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 800, over 1300 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake hits eastern part of country
Afghanistan Earthquake: At least 800, over 1300 injured after 6.3 magnitude
After parting ways with Rajasthan Royals, will Rahul Dravid join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach ahead of IPL 2026?
Rahul Dravid to join Kolkata Knight Riders after parting ways with RR?
Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-sixes knock, says 'he raises bat...comes running to me...'
Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-si
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral me
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE