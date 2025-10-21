FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Ever wondered how ‘fuljhadi’ is made? Viral video reveals process

People immediately pointed out the lack of safety measures in the process and how the artisans weren't using any protective equipment.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Ever wondered how ‘fuljhadi’ is made? Viral video reveals process
A video was recently shared online showing people making "fuljhadis." The clip showed the entire process a "fuljhadi" goes through before it becomes a "magical" sparkler. However, as soon as the post was shared online, many netizens were concerned. People immediately pointed out the lack of safety measures in the process and how the artisans weren't using any protective equipment.

Many also questioned the video's background music, saying that "pleasant music" couldn't make the clip "positive." Many also commented that such work, lacking basic safety precautions, shouldn't be glorified.

Festivals India is currently celebrating one of its most famous festivals, Diwali. Besides being a festival of lights and joy, many people also associate it with firecrackers. In some parts of the country, Diwali was on October 20th, while in others, it will be celebrated today, October 21st.

Times Now could not verify the authenticity of this post.

A user said, "This is how sparklers are made in India."

This post was shared on Instagram by the handle 'thefoodiehat'. This post, shared a short while ago, has already been viewed by over one million people.

Internet reactions:

One user said, "Imagine the health of those working in this industry." Another said, "Please provide them with gloves to protect them." Another commented, "Their respiratory system, their health."

Another wrote, "Romanticising such a dangerous process through a reel is insane." Another user wrote, "No safety...no precautions...no masks...no gloves...what is this???? Don't glorify it."
Also read: Woman gifts washing machine to mother on Dhanteras; both mother and internet dislike it! Viral
Another wrote, "Stop glamorising this process with a devotional song! It's a dangerous process and look at these people doing it without any safety equipment." Another wrote, "Safety measures should be taken."

Also read: We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to his girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling

 

