Have you ever noticed that many product prices end with the numbers 9 or 99? From clothing to watches and furniture, this pricing pattern is ubiquitous. But what's the reason behind it? Some initially believed that companies used prices ending in 9 or 99 due to tax-related reasons. However, it's now understood that this pricing strategy is actually a psychological tactic.

Why are prices considered in 9, 99, and 999?

The widespread use of prices ending in 9 or 99 is a common marketing tactic, often attributed to psychological pricing, known as charm pricing. This technique aims to influence consumer perception, making prices appear more attractive and potentially driving sales.

Prices ending in 99 leverage the "left-digit effect," a psychological phenomenon where consumers focus on the leftmost digit, making Rs 499 appear more appealing than Rs 500 due to the perceived difference between the Rs 4 range and the Rs 5 range. This psychological phenomenon influences pricing strategies, making prices ending in 9 appear cheaper and more attractive.

History of 9 and 99 price endings

The origins of pricing ending in 99 cents date back to the early 1900s, when store owners used it to ensure employees opened the cash register to provide change, preventing them from pocketing payments. This practical solution to prevent theft eventually became a popular marketing tactic, persisting even as cash registers became more advanced.

Is a price ending in 9 a bad deal?

Research suggests that prices ending in 9 aren't necessarily better deals, but rather often result in higher prices – 18% higher on average, according to a study by Daniel Levy and Avichai Snir, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This pricing strategy can subtly influence consumers, making them perceive value where there might not be any.



Meanwhile, businesses use several pricing strategies with various endings, such as 5, 7, or 9, to create a perceived value. Odd-number endings can make prices appear lower, while even-number endings are often used for luxury goods to convey high quality and status. The effectiveness of pricing strategies depends on factors like target audience, product positioning, and market trends.