Ever seen underwater atomic blast? viral video leaves internet amazed

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a spray dome rising high into the sky after an incredible explosion in an ocean

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is flooded with interesting items; some make us laugh, others delight us, and still others completely stun us. So, for today's entertainment, we have something that will undoubtedly astound you. Have you ever seen an underwater atomic blast? You may say no, but don't worry because we're about to show you a video of an underwater atomic blast. Take a look here:


The remastered video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a spray dome rising high into the sky after an incredible explosion in the open ocean. Underwater nuclear tests close to the surface can disperse radioactive water and steam over a large area, endangering marine life, infrastructure, and humans. OddIy Terrifying (an appropriate moniker) shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads  “Underwater atomic blast”.

Isn't it spellbinding? This video has been viewed over 6.5 million times and has received numerous likes and comments since it was re-shared. The short video was well received by netizens.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"What's weird about this is even though the area is extremely radioactive, later on life will adapt to the radiation and strengthen their genetic code.," said one user in the Twitter comments. "It did! as well as rain down fallout on the inhabitants of the surrounding islands in the area! Most of the radiation from those tests has decayed now though," said another. "Coming to a water park near you!," said a third.

