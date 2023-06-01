Ever seen shark's egg? Viral video stuns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Videos depicting the lives of sharks and human encounters with these magnificent creatures often elicit a mix of fascination and awe. The internet is brimming with captivating footage that can send shivers down your spine. However, amidst these thrilling encounters, there are also moments that offer unique insights into the lesser-known aspects of sharks' lives. One such intriguing video that has recently gone viral showcases a woman holding a shark egg, shedding light on this crucial stage of a shark's development.

The viral nature of this video indicates a widespread fascination with sharks and a thirst for knowledge about these fascinating marine creatures. It serves as a reminder that the world beneath the surface holds countless wonders, waiting to be explored and understood. Watch it here:

Instagram user @california.shelling shared the clip. The caption accompanying the post offers valuable insights into the specific type of shark and its reproductive process.

According to the caption, the video showcases the egg of a California horn shark. It explains that some species of sharks are oviparous, meaning they lay eggs instead of giving birth to live young. The egg cases of California horn sharks are described as corkscrew-shaped. Initially, when the egg is laid, it is pliable, but over time it gradually hardens.

Since its upload on May 23, the video has gained significant attention, accumulating an impressive view count of over five million. It has captivated a wide audience, resulting in a considerable number of likes and comments from viewers.

Let's delve into a few of the reactions to the video:

One individual was particularly moved by the content, describing it as "beautiful."

Another viewer expressed sheer astonishment, exclaiming, "Omg, I’ve never seen anything like this."

A third person expressed gratitude for the video, stating, "Thanks for the explanation, I never knew those existed."

Lastly, another commenter reacted with disbelief, exclaiming, "Woah, that is unreal! Thanks for sharing!"

Overall, these reactions illustrate the diverse range of emotions evoked by the video, including appreciation for beauty, astonishment, newfound knowledge, and a sense of wonder.