Ever seen pug playing with balloon? Viral video delights netizens

The viral video captures an adorable pug playing with a balloon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of heartwarming content that has the power to lift our spirits and make us smile.  And a video going viral online is the latest addition to that list. It captures an adorable pug playing with a balloon. We are sure that it is the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. The viral short segment has 431k views.

Shared on Twitter by user named @Yoda4ever, the adorable clip shows a pug playing with a balloon. The doggo can be seen jumping and pushing the balloon with its head. When the balloon starts to come back on the ground, it jumps and pushes it back in the air. The caption of the video says, "Dogs can find happiness so easily."

The video was posted on November 15. Since being shared, the short segment has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 431k views and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section is replete with words like “lovely” and “adorable”.

“Aww dog happiest balloon,” posted a Twitter user. “Yes bec they are happiness,” commented another. “I'd find happiness in hitting a balloon too.,” expressed another. “Brilliant, he is having a wonderful time. Enjoy,!!,” commented a third. “There's nothing in the rule book that says a dog can't play balloon,,” shared a fourth. “This is so cute,” wrote a fifth.

