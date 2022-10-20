Ever seen monkey skating? viral video delights internet

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are numerous types of clips available on the Internet. Among them are videos that are both fascinating and exciting to watch. One such video was recently shared on Instagram and it has gone viral. The captivating video shows a monkey skating in a park. Take a look here:

The short clip was posted to Instagram by @earth.brains and features a monkey skating in a park. The entire sight is so adorable that we cannot help but watch the video on loop.

The short segment, since being posted about six weeks ago, has gathered more than 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated various reactions from netizens. Many have also flooded the comment section with heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. “Was this supposed to be hilarious? Because it was!” expressed an Instagram user. “My opinion. Monkeys should not live in a house but in the open air. Monkeys should not wear clothes. Monkeys are not pets. Monkeys shouldn't eat along with what people eat. Putting clothes on animals is completely ridiculous. it is outrageous that this is on instagram and that no one is doing anything about it. Or else in a shelter for monkeys. This is so sad” commented another. “Never seen this before.. this is so cute” posted a third. “Wow. Never knew they could skate,” wrote a fourth.