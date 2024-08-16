Ever seen king cobra hatch from its egg? If not, viral video will leave you stunned

A viral video of a newly hatched king cobra emerging from its egg has captivated social media, showing a rare and oddly cute side of the usually intimidating reptile.

We’re all familiar with the adorable sight of puppies, kittens, or even calves, but have you ever seen a newly hatched king cobra? A surprisingly charming video of a baby cobra emerging from its shell has captured the internet’s attention, offering a unique glimpse into the early moments of one of nature’s most feared reptiles.

The birth of a baby cobra pic.twitter.com/DA8PnbGv1Y — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 15, 2024

Shared on Instagram over a year ago, the video has resurfaced thanks to a repost by "Nature Is Amazing" on X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip shows a person gently holding a king cobra egg as the tiny serpent wiggles free. While the sight of an adult king cobra flicking its tongue can be terrifying, there’s something mesmerizing about watching a newborn cobra do the same, its tiny body swaying back and forth.

Netizens have been captivated by the video, with reactions ranging from awe to discomfort. Some viewers were stunned by the baby cobra’s agility, while others found the sight unsettling. Despite the mixed reactions, the video has garnered thousands of views and likes, with many commenters marveling at this breathtaking display of nature.

King cobras, known for their potent venom capable of killing an elephant, can grow up to eighteen feet in length. Despite their fearsome reputation, these snakes display a surprising tenderness, as they are the only snakes known to build nests for their young, showing that even the most intimidating creatures have a nurturing side.