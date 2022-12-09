Ever seen elephant getting X-Ray? viral video will make your day

Screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever seen an elephant getting an X-ray in the most patient way? In case you haven’t you need to watch this clip right now. It was shared on the Twitter handle Kaveri and has 18k views. The entire footage is so adorable that we cannot help but watch the video on a loop.

I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray pic.twitter.com/UNmhSIrXOr — (@ikaveri) December 7, 2022

The video begins with an elephant and its attendant entering the laboratory where the scan will be performed. The jumbo waits there peacefully without any concerns while the lab technician sets up the equipment. After obeying his attendant's instructions, it lies down on the floor for the X-ray. The elephant pays attention to the instructions and cooperates with the lab technician. After watching the video, one might conclude that the elephant was aware of what was going on and reacted calmly.

READ: Video of woman dancing to 'Tare Gin Gin' leaves netizens flabbergasted

"I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray." reads the video caption.

As the short clip went viral with over 600 likes and around 100 retweets, social media users gushed over the scenario in the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts. The comments section is flooded with words like “cute” and “adorable”. One user wrote, “Omg. This is the best and cutest patient a doctor can ever have.” Another commented, "Beautiful. What lovely creatures. How can we even think of harming them? We humans are an evil species when we harm animals.'' “Such gentle, intelligent giants! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust & affection.” wrote a third.