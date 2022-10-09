Ever seen dog and turtle playing football together? Viral video delights netizens

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Who doesn't love animals? They are cute, risky, naughty and extremely curious about their surroundings. If you're also a fan of these cute creatures, then a video of a dog playing football with a turtle may just make your day. After watching the clip, we are sure that you will find it hard to control your awws.

Watch Dachshund and Speedy Tortoise Playing Football Together



Rudy Janssens pic.twitter.com/7Y6NNRXcIh — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) October 7, 2022

Gabriele Corno posted the adorable video on Twitter, showing a puppy and turtle running around and playing with a small football. Their contagious enthusiasm is sure to brighten your Sunday. We are sure that you also have noticed that they both seems completely unaware of their surroundings and continues to play with football. So adorable? Isn't it.

The clip was shared a day ago on Twitter and has since raked up more than 1.7 million views and countless reactions. While some couldnt some gushing at the adorable animals, others showered their love for the short clip.

"That is that fastest tortoise I've ever seen in my life" remarked an individual. "Amazing! never seen that combination playing together before. I watch a lot of inter-species friendships. That’s amazing!" posted another. "Im trying to figure it out. Hard to belive that a tortoise is actually playing with a football.," commented a third. "This is so amazing," wrote a fourth.