Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed

Viral video features a man opening a packet of chips and suddenly a cat pops out of it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a cat popping out of a chips packet? Well, you haven’t and we know it, here’s a treat for you because we found a super cute video of the cute mammal online and it has gone viral on the internet with over 2.3m views already.

 

The 10-second clip was posted to Twitter by user named 'cat in odd places' which features a man opening a packet of chips and suddenly a cat pops out of it.  The entire site is so adorable that we can't stop watching the video on loop.

Netizens adored this video and left numerous comments to express their feelings. "Awww. So adorable, "A user added a comment. "Hahaha. He's having a great time "another user wrote

 

 

