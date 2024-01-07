Ever seen an elephant rubbing its eye? this viral video will make you smile

A heartwarming video of an elephant demonstrating its unique eye-rubbing technique has gone viral on Twitter, shared by user Buitengebieden.

Elephants, the majestic creatures that never cease to captivate people's hearts, have once again taken the internet by storm. A delightful video shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden showcases an endearing moment of an elephant demonstrating an unexpected activity – rubbing its eyes.

How an elephant rubs its eye.. pic.twitter.com/pbyoOzU2DO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 6, 2024

The caption of the video simply states, "How an elephant rubs its eye.." The footage unfolds to reveal the gentle giant using its trunk to gently rub its eye, showcasing a behavior not commonly seen.

The video, posted just one day ago, has quickly become a sensation, garnering over 1.8 million views and sparking a wave of heartwarming comments. Viewers couldn't resist expressing their awe at the sheer cuteness captured in the clip.

Among the reactions, one user exclaimed, "If that isn't the cutest freaking thing I've ever seen." Another commented, "It's somehow everything I thought it'd be and more." Some viewers pointed out the practicality of the elephant's method, with one saying, "Makes a lot more sense than trying to use its paw." The sentiment of adoration continued with remarks such as, "If that's not adorable, idk what is!!!" and "I love elephants so damn much."

In a world often filled with challenges, heartwarming moments like these remind us of the simple joys found in observing the natural behaviors of Earth's incredible inhabitants. The viral success of this elephant eye-rubbing video highlights the enduring fascination people have for these gentle giants and the universal appeal of their charming antics.