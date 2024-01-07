Ever seen an elephant rubbing its eye? this viral video will make you smile

Headlines

Ratan Tata's Rs 1352000 crore company is ahead of Google, Microsoft, Tesla in this list

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Captains who have scored centuries in IPL history

Bollywood actors who sparked controversies with their bold statements

9 actors who left TV to become Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Window Blows Out Mid-Air

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

HomeViral

Viral

Ever seen an elephant rubbing its eye? this viral video will make you smile

A heartwarming video of an elephant demonstrating its unique eye-rubbing technique has gone viral on Twitter, shared by user Buitengebieden.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Elephants, the majestic creatures that never cease to captivate people's hearts, have once again taken the internet by storm. A delightful video shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden showcases an endearing moment of an elephant demonstrating an unexpected activity – rubbing its eyes.

The caption of the video simply states, "How an elephant rubs its eye.." The footage unfolds to reveal the gentle giant using its trunk to gently rub its eye, showcasing a behavior not commonly seen.

The video, posted just one day ago, has quickly become a sensation, garnering over 1.8 million views and sparking a wave of heartwarming comments. Viewers couldn't resist expressing their awe at the sheer cuteness captured in the clip.

Among the reactions, one user exclaimed, "If that isn't the cutest freaking thing I've ever seen." Another commented, "It's somehow everything I thought it'd be and more." Some viewers pointed out the practicality of the elephant's method, with one saying, "Makes a lot more sense than trying to use its paw." The sentiment of adoration continued with remarks such as, "If that's not adorable, idk what is!!!" and "I love elephants so damn much."

In a world often filled with challenges, heartwarming moments like these remind us of the simple joys found in observing the natural behaviors of Earth's incredible inhabitants. The viral success of this elephant eye-rubbing video highlights the enduring fascination people have for these gentle giants and the universal appeal of their charming antics.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE