Ever seen a white peacock? Mesmerizing video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Many of us have witnessed male peacocks opening their feathers and dancing to attract a mate. Have you ever seen a white peacock do something similar? That's right, a white peacock. A video of this magnificent bird unfurling its feathers to impress a peahen has recently gone viral. This breathtaking display can only be described as mesmerising. Take a look at this:

In the viral video, a white peacock performs the courtship dance in an attempt to impress his partner. The bird peacock can be seen in its full glory as the video progresses, with gorgeous white feathers out.

As evidenced by the comments section, social media has fallen in love with this clip. In the comments section, words like "beautiful," "mesmerising," and "captivating" abound. "Yes! Finally, one must understand how to have fun. It is through play that you learn to dance (sic) "a user wrote "Life is supposed to be enjoyed. Be a peacock and dance in all your radiance "another user said.