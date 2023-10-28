Ever noticed iron chain behind trucks? Here's the reason behind it

Headlines

Kerala: Men don women's attire to worship at THIS temple, details inside

Israel-Hamas War: Killed Hamas head of aerial array Asem Abu Rakaba who helped plan October 7 attack, says IDF

Meet 14-year-old student who invented soap to treat skin cancer, costs just…

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kerala: Men don women's attire to worship at THIS temple, details inside

Meet 14-year-old student who invented soap to treat skin cancer, costs just…

‘Mr Cricket UAE’ Anis Sajan unites nations in grand indoor cricket tournament

Bollywood actors who married their co-stars

6 cricketers of Pakistan origin who played for another country

10 superfoods for healthy, strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

12th Fail box office collection day 1: Vikrant Massey's film earns Rs 1 crore despite getting good reviews

HomeViral

Viral

Ever noticed iron chain behind trucks? Here's the reason behind it

In the bustling world of daily commutes, the presence of iron chains dangling from the backs of trucks often goes unnoticed. We brings attention to this commonly overlooked aspect, highlighting its crucial role in averting potential fire hazards on the road.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every day, we witness countless phenomena in our lives. We often have answers for many of these occurrences, but there are those that leave us perplexed. DNA India has undertaken the mission to shed light on some of these enigmatic aspects of our daily lives, aiming to provide explanations for the questions that have long remained unanswered.

One such common sight on our roads is the presence of various vehicles, from cars to trucks, traversing the asphalt arteries. In India, it is a well-known practice for trucks to take to the roads primarily during the night. Among the features that might have caught your attention are the conspicuous iron chains hanging from the rear of these trucks. But have you ever wondered about the purpose behind these seemingly decorative chains?

While many assume these chains serve a purely ornamental function, the reality is far more practical. These dangling iron chains on the back of trucks, particularly those transporting flammable materials in round tanks, are not mere adornments; they play a crucial role in ensuring safety, a fact that often eludes public awareness.

Contrary to the misconception that these chains are solely for aesthetic purposes, they are, in fact, a vital safety measure. The heavy vehicles on the road generate substantial friction, which can lead to sparks capable of igniting a fire. The iron chains serve as a safeguard against this risk.

In essence, these chains prevent the generation of sparks, which result from static charge build-up as the truck moves. When the chain is attached to the truck, it establishes a connection with the Earth, allowing any generated current to dissipate harmlessly. As a result, the risk of sparks and potential fires is significantly reduced, ensuring the safety of vehicles carrying flammable cargo, such as petrol and diesel. There are various types of chains available in the market, some designed for aesthetics, while others serve a purely functional purpose.

Now, you have a profound understanding of the true purpose behind those iron chains hanging from the rear of trucks—a clever and necessary safety measure that safeguards against potential accidents and fires on our roads.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple’s Shazam app rolls out new ‘Concerts’ section

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category; AQI at 256

Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

Woman alleges Southwest removed her from flight for petting her dog; airline responds

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE