In the bustling world of daily commutes, the presence of iron chains dangling from the backs of trucks often goes unnoticed. We brings attention to this commonly overlooked aspect, highlighting its crucial role in averting potential fire hazards on the road.

Every day, we witness countless phenomena in our lives. We often have answers for many of these occurrences, but there are those that leave us perplexed. DNA India has undertaken the mission to shed light on some of these enigmatic aspects of our daily lives, aiming to provide explanations for the questions that have long remained unanswered.

One such common sight on our roads is the presence of various vehicles, from cars to trucks, traversing the asphalt arteries. In India, it is a well-known practice for trucks to take to the roads primarily during the night. Among the features that might have caught your attention are the conspicuous iron chains hanging from the rear of these trucks. But have you ever wondered about the purpose behind these seemingly decorative chains?

While many assume these chains serve a purely ornamental function, the reality is far more practical. These dangling iron chains on the back of trucks, particularly those transporting flammable materials in round tanks, are not mere adornments; they play a crucial role in ensuring safety, a fact that often eludes public awareness.

Contrary to the misconception that these chains are solely for aesthetic purposes, they are, in fact, a vital safety measure. The heavy vehicles on the road generate substantial friction, which can lead to sparks capable of igniting a fire. The iron chains serve as a safeguard against this risk.

In essence, these chains prevent the generation of sparks, which result from static charge build-up as the truck moves. When the chain is attached to the truck, it establishes a connection with the Earth, allowing any generated current to dissipate harmlessly. As a result, the risk of sparks and potential fires is significantly reduced, ensuring the safety of vehicles carrying flammable cargo, such as petrol and diesel. There are various types of chains available in the market, some designed for aesthetics, while others serve a purely functional purpose.

Now, you have a profound understanding of the true purpose behind those iron chains hanging from the rear of trucks—a clever and necessary safety measure that safeguards against potential accidents and fires on our roads.