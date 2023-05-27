Ever heard of Gulab Jamun with dahi? Viral video shocks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: When we think we've exhausted all imaginable and unusual meal combos, someone on the internet comes up with a new one. We've seen it everything, from dal makhani ice cream rolls to Maggi pani puri to chocolate biryani, and we've been left speechless each time. Another cuisine fusion has emerged that may irritate many dessert lovers. It's gulab jamun with dahi, and it's currently being labelled as the "worst combo ever made."

You've probably had rabri jalebi or gulab jamun with rabri, but serving gulab jamun with curd has the internet scratching their heads. Gaurav Wasan, a food blogger, posted a video on Instagram of a stall vendor giving a large scoop of curd alongside a delicious-looking gulab jamun.

“Will you ever try this combination,” Gaurav captioned the clip on Instagram.

The video has elicited a wide range of reactions and several comments. While one sector of the internet was completely repulsed by the strange combination, another section showed enthusiasm for trying the delicacy.

See some of the comments:

“Zeher hi peela do…(give me poison instead)” joked an Instagram user. “Worst combination ever made.” joined another. Thoda namak bhi chidak dete (you could have sprinkled some salt too)” added a third. “Oh God no.. It can't be right it seems illegal!!!!!” wrote a fourth.