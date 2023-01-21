Search icon
Ever heard 'music of the forest'? Viral video mesmerizes internet

The 17-second video shows beautiful green pastures with trees all around. There was also an elephant herd in the shot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

New Delhi: Nature is marvellous, and we get to witness its wonders nearly every single day. Nature, too, has its own music, and it is a balm for the weary soul. Do you want to hear it? If so, please check out this video posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. 

The 17-second video shows beautiful green pastures with trees all around. There was also an elephant herd in the shot. The sounds of chirping birds and crickets, as well as the gurgling of water, can be heard in the background. For a nature lover, this is pure heaven.

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has gained more than 34,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens absolutely loved the clip and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comment box. 

Read some of the comments below:
One person in the Twitter comments said, "Sounds of our forests are mesmerizing!!" Another user wrote, "The sound of flowing water." A third person added, "Wah... What a Beautiful Sight and what a Beautiful Sound.... Peace. "

