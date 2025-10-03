Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH

The ongoing debate around Indian corporate culture vs western corporate culture again became a 'hot' topic for netizens on social media, after an Indian woman shares her 'dreamy' work life in Europe in an Instagram video. Watch video.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 02:35 PM IST

European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH
The ongoing debate around Indian corporate culture vs western corporate culture again became a 'hot' topic for netizens on social media, after an Indian woman shares her 'dreamy' work life in Europe in an Instagram video. Jyoti Saini, a chartered accountant by profession and living in Netherlands, often shares about her life in Europe, and makes informational videos, posted a video titled 'Europe office after 5 pm', that has now gone viral. 

What's in the video?

Jyoti Saini is currently employed by KPMG Netherlands, showed that her European office was empty after 5 pm, which was quite a shocker for Indian corporate employees, who usually work till 6pm to 7 pm and even more late. In the video, she starts by saying, 'Let me show you my office, it is 5 pm.' Then she pans her camera towards empty chairs and desk, saying 'There's not a single person here in the office.' She captioned the video as 'Corporate shock' with an ironic song 'aie kaise waise..' by Anuv Jain. 

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

European work culture is entirely different from India's. In india, the rules and norms are very much strict, with fixed work timings. Gen Z often call corporate workers as 'Corporate majdoor' that signifies how much difficult it is here to work in corporate without getting burned out. In contrast, Europe has a different culture altogether. People there often spend their evenings in leisure activities after work, they often get vacations from work, prticularly in France. 

Internet reacts

Everyone on the internet got amazed by European coroprate culture and humourously 'trolled' India's. One user said, '5pm in our office is considered as half day.' Another pointed out that after 5 pm, overseas team works for the company, saying 'Kaam toh overseas team karte hai, lol.' 

Third user said, 'This should be normalised everywhere.' Fourth user commented, 'Don't bring the Indian manager, he will disrupt the work balance and create a stressful ambient.'

