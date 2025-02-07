An European man has grabbed netizens' after he shared ten profound lessons he learnt after moving to India. His remarks about cultural differences has sparked a widespread discussion on social media.

Nik Huno, who goes by @NikHuno on 'X', revealed how his experiences in India “shattered” his western mindset.

“I’m European. Last year, I moved to India. What I experienced shattered my Western mindset. Here are 10 life-changing lessons I learned in India that reshaped how I see the world,” he wrote, alongside a picture of himself in India.

1. Life doesn't follow schedules

"Time Bends Here:Indian trains can run 12+ hours late, yet no one panics. I learned that life doesn't always follow a schedule. Sometimes, the best moments happen when you stop rushing and let time find its own rhythm", he shared.

2. Constraints aren't limits

Secondly, Huno expressed how we can achieve our purpose with minimal resources.

"Scarcity Breeds Genius: Farmers grow crops in deserts. Street vendors haggle like Wall Street traders. Constraints aren't limits", he wrote.

3. Work is devotion

About India's work culture, Huno opined that people are dedicated to their jobs and do it wih utmost devotion.

"Work Should Be Sacred: The West treats work like a punishment.In India, even street vendors bring devotion to what they do. You can turn anything into a calling—if you show up with presence", he says.

4. Status is invisible

"Status Is Invisible: Barefoot monks command more respect than CEOs. Here, wisdom > wealth. It made me question: What am I truly chasing in life?" Nik Huno writes.

5. Chaos is a system

Nik shares that sometimes, what appears disorganised possesses its own rhythm and logic. "Chaos is a System: Mumbai's streets look chaotic, yet they move 20M people daily. I learned that what seems disorganized often has its own rhythm and logic", he says.

6. About needing less

"Less is More: A street vendor serves tea for 5 cents but owns his time. I realized freedom isn't about having more it's about needing less", Nik shares.

7. About clarity of purpose

Next, Nik sheds light of the clarity of purpose, i.e., how a shared purpose brings together India's diverse culture.

"Noise Reveals Truth: India has 780 languages, but a shared purpose unites them. I learned that clarity of purpose transcends all barriers even language", he writes.

8. Respect for nature

"Nature is sacred: Rivers like the Ganges are respected, not just used. Respect for nature isn’t optional—it’s essential", Nik writes.

9. Value of integrity

Sharing a catchy example, Nik highlighted the value of integrity.

"You’re Already Rich: In India, people refuse bribes with a fake bill that says “I won’t pay.” It’s a reminder that real value isn’t just about money. The greatest wealth isn’t in your wallet—it’s in your integrity", he said.

10. Power of community

"The Power Of Community: In India, strangers become family in moments of need. Connection is the foundation of both survival and joy", Nik says.