A European man has gone viral after sharing ten lessons he learned after moving to India. Nik Huno, who goes by @NikHuno on X, said that his experiences in India completely changed the way he saw the world.

“I’m European. Last year, I moved to India. What I experienced shattered my Western mindset. Here are 10 life-changing lessons I learned in India that reshaped how I see the world,” he wrote.

Lessons that changed his perspective

Time works differently

Nik realised that time flows in its own way in India. “Indian trains can run 12+ hours late, yet no one panics. I learned that life doesn’t always follow a schedule. The best moments happen when you stop rushing,” he shared.

Less resources, more creativity

He saw how people achieve great things with limited resources. “Farmers grow crops in deserts. Street vendors bargain like experts. Having less doesn’t mean you can’t succeed,” he wrote.

Work is done with dedication

He admired how people in India put their hearts into their work. “In the West, work feels like a burden. But in India, even street vendors do their jobs with passion. Anything can feel meaningful if you give it your best,” he said.

Respect isn’t about money

Nik noticed that in India, wisdom is more respected than wealth. “Barefoot monks get more respect than CEOs. It made me think—what am I really chasing in life?”

Chaos has its own order

Mumbai’s crowded streets seemed chaotic, but they worked smoothly. “Mumbai moves 20 million people daily. I learned that what looks messy often has its own rhythm,” he shared.

Happiness comes from needing less

He realised that freedom isn’t about having more but needing less. “A street vendor serves tea for 5 cents but owns his time. That is real freedom,” he said.

A shared purpose brings people together

India has many languages, but its people are united. “India has 780 languages, but a shared purpose connects them. Clarity of purpose is more powerful than words,” he wrote.

Nature is treated with respect

Nik saw how people in India respect rivers like the Ganges. “Nature isn’t just used—it is honoured,” he said.

Integrity matters more than money

He shared how honesty is valued. “In India, people refuse bribes with a fake bill that says ‘I won’t pay.’ It reminded me that true wealth is in your values, not your wallet.”

Community is everything

He was amazed by the kindness of strangers. “In India, strangers become family when you need them. Connection is what makes life meaningful,” he shared.

