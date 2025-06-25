When asked if she ever thought that she could get into a relationship with Hardik Pandya, Esha Gupta said that ultimately it was not 'meant to be'. "Maybe it could have happened," she said, adding that timing and compatibility did not match up.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, after months of speculation, has finally addressed the rumours surrounding her relationship with star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Esha Gupta admitted that while she and Hardik Pandya were in the process of getting to know each other, it never progressed into an actual relationship. Esha Gupta revealed, "Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t’ stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended."

Esha Gupta breaks silence on dating rumours with Hardik Pandya

When asked if she ever thought that they could get into a relationship with each other, Esha Gupta said that ultimately it was not 'meant to be'. "Maybe it could have happened," she said, adding that timing and compatibility did not match up. "There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be," she said.

Esha Gupta upcoming films

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 on MX Player alongside Bobby Deol. Rumours state that Esha Gupta might now join the cast of Hera Pheri 3, along with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, just recently wrapped up the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the captain of the Mumbai Indians. His team reached the playoff stage of the tournament but ultimately could not compete in the finals.

READ | Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' grand wedding with Lauren Sanchez to cost a whopping Rs..., still no match for Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding that cost Rs..