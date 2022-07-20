Elon Musk's father Errol offered to donate sperm to high-class women, Tesla CEO replies

Elon Musk | Photo: (Twitter/@mbindwane)

Only after days, Errol Musk revealed the secret second lovechild with his stepdaughter, the Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk's father announced that he has been asked to donate his sperm to several women in South America and that an unnamed company has offered him the chance to donate his sperm because it contains the same genius genes that made the world’s richest man.

The billionaire's father revealed this information during an interview with the British tabloid, The Sun. Errol Musk also said that even though the company has not offered any money in return for his bodily fluids to impregnate high-class women, however, he could receive other perks.

When asked about his stance on donating sperms instead of charging for it, Errol replied: “Well, why not?”

Errol has so far fathered at least seven children to three different women. He was married to Jana’s mother Heide for 18 years and they had daughters Rose and Alexandra together. He had his three eldest children Elon, Kimbal, 49, and Tosca, 47, with his first wife Maye Musk.

After reports began circulating about the news, Elon responded through a tweet. He wrote, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

