SHOCKING! Journalist, crew robbed during live broadcast, video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a TV reporter and his crew were robbed at gunpoint during a live broadcast in Ecuador. The incident happened on February 12 outside a football stadium when a gun-wielding robber demanded the reporter and the TV crew to hand their cash over to him. According to The Sun, journalist Diego Ordinola was reporting for DirecTV Sports when the incident occurred outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium. The video has now become viral on social media.

In the video, the robber wearing a face mask and a cap, is seen waving a gun in their faces and can be heard shouting for their phones and cameras. Scared, one crew member handed over his device to the robber.

The man then ran off, while the TV crew followed him and spotted him speeding away on a motorbike, with one of his accomplices.

Ordinola shared the video with a caption: ”We can’t even work quietly, this happened at 1:00 p.m. today outside the Monumental Stadium. The @PoliciaEcuador promised to find these criminals.”

Ni siquiera podemos trabajar tranquilos, esto ocurrió a las 13:00 de hoy en las afueras del Estadio Monumental.

La @PoliciaEcuador se comprometió a dar con estos delincuentes. #Inseguridad pic.twitter.com/OE2KybP0Od — Diego Ordinola (@Diegordinola) February 12, 2021

Many expressed shock at the state of affairs in the country, while others shared messages of support for the journalist and his crew.