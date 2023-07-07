Epic snake fight goes viral: Black mambas battle for dominance, watch

Intense Black Mamba Showdown: Viral Video of Deadly Snake Fight (Picture credit: Facebook)

New Delhi: A recent video from South Africa has gained significant attention, depicting two Black Mambas engaging in a fight. Black Mambas, known as the most venomous snakes in the world, were seen battling each other in the video. Both snakes measured over 8 feet (2.4 meters) in length and exhibited relentless attempts to strike each other. The footage was captured in the backyard of a house in Kwensberg, South Africa.

Rescue worker Nick Evans shared the viral video on his Facebook page, providing additional details about the encounter. He stated that the larger snake, measuring approximately 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) in length, repeatedly attempted to coil around the neck of the smaller snake, which was about 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) long. This confrontation occurred three times before the smaller Black Mamba surrendered and slithered away. Concerned for the injured snake's well-being, Evans rescued it from the area and relocated it away from human habitation. He speculated that the fight might have been over a female snake, as it was mating season for Black Mambas.

Both male snakes actively participated in the fight, and Evans noted that male Black Mambas do not bite each other unless one of them surrenders. Black Mambas are notorious for being one of the deadliest snake species in Africa. John Dunbar, a postdoctoral fellow at the Irish Research Council in the Venom Systems Lab at the National University of Galway in Ireland, explained that Black Mambas are found in the eastern and southern regions of the African continent.

The venom of a Black Mamba has the ability to disrupt the connections between nerves and muscles in their prey. It can rapidly paralyze a human and lead to death within 20 minutes. However, Dunbar shared his findings from handling these snakes and extracting venom, revealing that Black Mambas are actually timid and nervous creatures. They only attack humans when they feel threatened or startled.