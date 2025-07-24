EPFO brings major update as members can now check PF balance, passbook on...

EPFO now allows Android users to access PF passbook, UAN card, PPO, and more via DigiLocker and UMANG app for easier digital access.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced several new digital services to make it easier for its members to access their PF-related information. Now, people using Android smartphones can view their Provident Fund (PF) balance and download their passbook directly through the DigiLocker app. This is in addition to the UMANG app, where such services have already been available for some time. EPFO shared this update on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying that important documents such as the UAN card, Pension Payment Order (PPO), and Scheme Certificate are now also available in digital form via DigiLocker.

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a secure mobile app provided by the Indian government. It allows people to store important documents digitally, which can be used for official verification. Government departments and agencies are required to accept documents shared through DigiLocker. Because of its growing popularity, the government has now made EPFO services available through DigiLocker as well. Users can also connect DigiLocker with the UMANG app for better convenience.

Easy Access to PF Passbook

According to a report published by Upstox, users have long had the option to download their PF passbook through the UMANG app. But now, Android users can directly access and download their passbook using the DigiLocker app too. This makes the process quicker and more efficient, as all PF documents can be viewed in one place. The same facility is expected to be launched for iOS users (iPhone users) soon. Until then, iOS users will still need to use the UMANG app for accessing their PF passbook and other services.

UAN Verification Gets Easier

EPFO also announced on 18th July that Universal Account Number (UAN) verification can now be done using facial authentication through the UMANG app. This new method is safe, easy, and fully digital. UAN verification is also necessary for getting benefits under the ELI scheme. Under this scheme, the government has allocated ₹2 lakh crore, with the aim of offering employment and skill training to four crore young people. It is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to support youth employment in the country. In short, with the addition of EPFO services to DigiLocker and improvements in the UMANG app, checking your PF details is now simpler, quicker, and fully digital.