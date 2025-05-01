Aryan Kochhar, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, has ignited a debate on social media after sharing his views on work-life balance. According to Kochhar, prioritising work-life balance in initial stages of career can wreck ambition and future success.

In a LinkedIn post, the entrepreneur shared, “If someone is chasing work-life balance at 25, they will be chasing relevance at the age of 40”. However, he pointed out that he’s not completely opposed to balance. “Yes, balance is important - but timing is everything”, he added.

Kochhar further argued that there are certain phases in life meant for imbalance. Elaborating his point further, he stated, “Phases where late nights aren’t a problem - they’re a privilege. Where losing sleep over your craft is how you build something that lasts”.

“The irony? People obsessed with balance early on often end up with none - neither greatness, nor peace”, he added. While several agreed with Kochhar’s perspective, many others opined that it lacked nuance.

Here's how users reacted

"I do not agree, one can definitely achieve anything, if he or she balances their everyday tasks... The real tough thing is how you manage your daily tasks in a balanced way which will not affect your health and most people can't do it," an user commented.

Another user wrote, "I guess it's about finding a flow that works for you... It's walking a fine line between working hard enough but not at the cost of some primary factors like health."

A third joined, "Balance is something which allows everyone to coexist even in the most chaotic and uncertain times,"