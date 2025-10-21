FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares viral video

The clip, which has now gone viral, has sparked a debate on passenger treatment and professional conduct.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:25 PM IST

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a Delhi-based vlogger and entrepreneur, shared a video on Instagram alleging that he faced harassment by customs officials at Delhi Airport.

The clip, which has now gone viral, has sparked a debate on passenger treatment and professional conduct.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and content creator, posted the video describing the alleged mistreatment he faced at the customs section of Delhi Airport after arriving in India.

Sharma claimed in his video, "I am going to share an experience with you all. After arriving in India, I had all my luggage, which was legal, but I was made to stand there (at customs) for about an hour and a half. I had no problem with it, but they treated my luggage very rudely. They asked me how much my luggage was worth."

He continued, "I replied, 'These are all samples, I don't have the bill, but I can get you confirmation from the supplier.' They even had the Indian flag facing the wrong way. When I asked them to fix it, they said I could complain. What kind of behaviour is this?"

Expressing disappointment, he said, "These are all reasons why Indians are leaving the country. People like us, who want to do good for this country, are being treated like this."

 

 

The video generated numerous reactions on social media, with users sharing their experiences and opinions on the issue.

One user commented, "Our airport staff are very rude and lack tact."

Another user wrote, "I had a similar experience when I was returning from Dubai to celebrate Diwali with my family on October 17th, and the customs officer at Delhi airport treated me like an outsider."

One user pointed out the rules for handling such situations, writing, "This is governed by baggage regulations under the Customs Act. Genuine commercial samples up to a prescribed value limit are not subject to duty, and when carrying such samples, the passenger must carry a commercial invoice or packing list that clearly states 'Not for Sale.'"

This video has reignited debate about the behaviour of airport officials and the need for better treatment of passengers. This article will be updated if the relevant authorities respond to the viral video.

