Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan: Match timing, venue and where to watch Pakistan stars in BBL New Year's Day clash
Why can't Vaibhav Suryavanshi represent India yet? Everything you need to know about ICC rules
New Year 2026: After night of partying, expert reveal useful tips to recover from hangover
U19 Asia Cup final row escalates as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirms ICC complaint against India over players' behaviour
Entering 2026 sober: Gen Z indulge in alcohol free parties, choose kirtan, bhajan clubbing for New Year’s celebration
Delhi-NCR: IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices ahead of New Year 2026; it will now cost Rs...
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'
Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar faces heat after costly spell
West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?
Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here
VIRAL
Gen Z has started a new trend of ditching traditional clubbing and alcohol-fueled parties and adapting a more neutral but mind-laxing way of welcoming the new year. Gen Z now focus on devotional music like bhajans and kirtan mixed with modern beats (EDM-style).
The New Year’s Eve celebrations usually involve partygoers clubbing, dancing and a lot more, but what is most common and preferred by revelers is alcohol infused parties. In the last days of the year, people are in a holiday and party mode and prefer to travel, consume alcohol for a relaxing effect and indulge in parties for a Happy New Year. However, this year has seen a different trend.
Gen Z has started a new trend of ditching traditional clubbing and alcohol-fueled parties and adapting a more neutral but mind-laxing way of welcoming the new year and give New Year wishes. They are focusing on more enjoyable New Year 2026.
1. A New Nightlife Trend for Gen Z
Gen Z now focus on devotional music like bhajans and kirtan mixed with modern beats (EDM-style). These gatherings are becoming social, sober alternatives to conventional nightlife.
2. Beyond nightlife: A sober, spiritual social experience
Gen Z prefers to attend gatherings which have become more special as they mix traditional devotional music with community dance and musical energy without alcohol. This is due to their preference of healthier and mindful experiences over hangovers.
3. Popularity and Rapid Growth
Ticketed devotional nights are selling out. According to Google Trends, searches for terms like “bhajan clubbing,” “modern kirtan,” and “sober rave India” have risen sharply (400–600% since early 2024).
4. Organizers and music creators behind the popularity
Groups like ISKCON youth gatherings, Art of Living meditators, and other artists are shaping this trend.
Organisers and cultural creators believe that this spiritual-meets-social format could become a mainstream form of nightlife from 2026. Platforms, organisers and spiritual creators say the momentum is strong enough to become a mainstream format in 2026. Sort My Scene founder Srida Patodia says the numbers are promising.
“Bhajan-inspired club nights and other spiritual-social formats are generating unusually high-ticket volumes,” she notes and adds that people are travelling across cities to attend them. Repeat attendance is beating expectations. “Even mainstream nightlife promoters are experimenting with bhajan-style jam sessions,” she says, noting that tier 1, 2 and even tier 3 cities are beginning to lean in.
This isn’t fringe any longer. The shift is being shaped in part by the rise of devotional creators and community-first youth groups.