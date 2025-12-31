Entering 2026 sober: Gen Z indulge in alcohol free parties, choose kirtan, bhajan clubbing for New Year’s celebration

Gen Z has started a new trend of ditching traditional clubbing and alcohol-fueled parties and adapting a more neutral but mind-laxing way of welcoming the new year. Gen Z now focus on devotional music like bhajans and kirtan mixed with modern beats (EDM-style).

The New Year’s Eve celebrations usually involve partygoers clubbing, dancing and a lot more, but what is most common and preferred by revelers is alcohol infused parties. In the last days of the year, people are in a holiday and party mode and prefer to travel, consume alcohol for a relaxing effect and indulge in parties for a Happy New Year. However, this year has seen a different trend.

Gen Z has started a new trend of ditching traditional clubbing and alcohol-fueled parties and adapting a more neutral but mind-laxing way of welcoming the new year and give New Year wishes. They are focusing on more enjoyable New Year 2026.

1. A New Nightlife Trend for Gen Z

Gen Z now focus on devotional music like bhajans and kirtan mixed with modern beats (EDM-style). These gatherings are becoming social, sober alternatives to conventional nightlife.

2. Beyond nightlife: A sober, spiritual social experience

Gen Z prefers to attend gatherings which have become more special as they mix traditional devotional music with community dance and musical energy without alcohol. This is due to their preference of healthier and mindful experiences over hangovers.

3. Popularity and Rapid Growth

Ticketed devotional nights are selling out. According to Google Trends, searches for terms like “bhajan clubbing,” “modern kirtan,” and “sober rave India” have risen sharply (400–600% since early 2024).

4. Organizers and music creators behind the popularity

Groups like ISKCON youth gatherings, Art of Living meditators, and other artists are shaping this trend.

Organisers and cultural creators believe that this spiritual-meets-social format could become a mainstream form of nightlife from 2026. Platforms, organisers and spiritual creators say the momentum is strong enough to become a mainstream format in 2026. Sort My Scene founder Srida Patodia says the numbers are promising.

“Bhajan-inspired club nights and other spiritual-social formats are generating unusually high-ticket volumes,” she notes and adds that people are travelling across cities to attend them. Repeat attendance is beating expectations. “Even mainstream nightlife promoters are experimenting with bhajan-style jam sessions,” she says, noting that tier 1, 2 and even tier 3 cities are beginning to lean in.

This isn’t fringe any longer. The shift is being shaped in part by the rise of devotional creators and community-first youth groups.