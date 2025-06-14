The clip shows two stylists gently shampooing and conditioning the doll's hair.

In many Hindu homes, Bal Krishna's idol is worshipped and adored like a child, but a salon in Haryana took a step further by giving a quirky yet adorable makeover to a Bal Krishna doll. The video, shared on Instagram by @zen.unisex.salon, has taken the internet by storm for its creative experiment.

The clip shows two stylists gently shampooing and conditioning the doll's hair. Following washing, they carefully dry it using a towel and a blow dryer. After this, they move on to a facial session, applying some blush and lipstick to enhance the look. To give the final touch, they braided the doll's hair and decorated it with tiny floral accessories.

The video includes an overlay text that reads, “When Kanha Ji says, ‘Bansuri toh hai, ab thoda blush bhi ho jaye!’"

“When the Lord of Vrindavan chooses Zen Unisex Salon, miracles happen! This video is intended solely to express devotion and love. We do not wish to hurt anyone’s sentiments. If anyone has been hurt unintentionally, we sincerely apologise," the caption read.

The video has garnered over two million views so far. While many people criticised it as disrespectful, some appreciated the style for their creativity.

One user said, “Stop this nonsense, what is wrong with you!!"

Another commented, “Don't worry guys, they are Sick people."

A third user wrote, ''Enough disrespect! Take your salon stunts somewhere else, not on Gods !!'

Another user wrote, ''If you worship an idol, then treat that idol like god, don't carry god idol with dirty hands, and make that god's idol sit on a dirty chair where god knows how many people sat. And stop carrying god's idol everywhere. This is disrespectful.''

