The incident took place in England where a woman called Sarah Beeny built the sprawling house in the posh Somerset County for about 3 million pounds. The house is referred to as "Mini-Downton Abbey" since it resembles the one featured in the famous British TV series Downton Abbey.

One wrong move has cost a woman her luxurious house worth more than Rs 33 crore.

House features

The house is designed in traditional Georgian style.

Built over a massive area of 220 acres, the house has several bedrooms, bathrooms, a huge kitchen, a living room, and a library. There is a beautiful garden outside and an open space. The house has been adorned with rare antiques and modern-style interior design. Beeny and her husband designed the house themselves.

Court order

The court order came after an unauthorised extension of the property that Beeny and her husband documented in a television show on Channel 4.

Initial permissions had been granted on the condition that the 1970s farmhouse included on the property, and its adjoining buildings, were brought down. But Beeny went ahead and expanded the existing structure instead.

Even though she applied for the works retrospectively, that application was rejected.

The building extension has now been ordered to be razed to the ground, The Sun reported.