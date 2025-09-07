'Engineers after layoffs': Bengaluru auto rickshaw with gaming chair becomes internet sensation

Social media users pointed out that it is a smart move to provide comfort and back support during long hours of driving in the city.

A photo from Bengaluru has gone viral after a passenger spotted an autorickshaw with an unusual upgrade, with a full-fledged ergonomic gaming chair installed in place of the regular driver's seat.

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the photo has left social media users shocked and impressed. "Today I got the gift of an ergonomic auto," the user wrote along with the viral photo.

Auto drivers in Bengaluru are often in the news for various reasons, from fare disputes to unique inventions. But this driver got a lot of praise for his creative solution.

The post has garnered over 2.6 lakh views and many users have praised the idea. Some pointed out that it is a smart move to provide comfort and back support during long hours of driving in the city.

Social media reactions

"This can only happen in India," wrote one user.

"Aww, never seen one of these!" wrote another user.

"Tell me you're in Bangalore without telling me you're in Bangalore," wrote a third user.

"Driver taking care of his back," wrote a fourth on X.

"Engineers after layoffs," joked a fifth user.

Also read: 'Life is simple': Nigerian man explains why he will never return to West after living in India