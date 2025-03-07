The shocking incident, which took place at Ruby Hotel in the Gandhi Park area, left guests stunned

A dramatic scene unfolded at a hotel in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, when a woman stormed into an engagement ceremony, claiming to be in a long-term relationship with the bride. The shocking incident, which took place at Ruby Hotel in the Gandhi Park area, left guests stunned.

The bride, a Master of Arts graduate, was set to marry a man from Aligarh. As the couple sat on stage, a woman named Bina suddenly walked up and tried to take the bride away, insisting they leave together. The emotional confrontation was caught on video and has since gone viral.

According to ABP News, Bina claimed she and the bride had been in a live-in relationship for four years. She alleged that she had rejected three marriage proposals at the bride’s request, believing they would spend their lives together.

Girl reaches stage, and tries to take bride with her, claiming they have been in relationship for four years, but now she has cheated. Man from bride side brutally thrashes the girl.

However, the bride denied all allegations, leading to chaos at the venue. Police had to intervene to control the situation.

Bina revealed that they first met at a coaching center and later grew close at a wedding in 2021. Their bond strengthened over time, and they had discussed a future together. But when marriage proposals started coming for both, their relationship took a turn.

According to Bina, the bride had once attempted suicide and had begged her to cancel her own marriage. However, when asked to do the same, the bride refused.

The tension escalated as some men allegedly assaulted Bina. The argument between the two women continued late into the night, forcing police to step in. Ultimately, the groom’s family decided to call off the wedding, citing the bride’s alleged same-sex relationship.