Energetic bride dances to Sukhbir's popular Punjabi song on stage - WATCH viral video

A wedding is never complete without epic dance performances, especially if it is done by the wife. Brides these days are a fun combination of shy and fun and make sure that they enjoy their big day as everyone does.

One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride dancing her heart out on the stage, wearing a heavily embellished red lehenga. The bride can be seen dancing to Sukhbir's 'Taare Gin Gin'.

READ | Link Aadhaar-PAN by April 1 to avoid Rs 10,000 penalty, know how to do it

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the bride can be seen adorably dancing to the song while the groom is standing next to her. Later in the video, the bride is also joined by one of her friends, who dances enthusiastically with the bride.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'WedAbout'. It was captioned as saying, "We are living for the energy of this bride! Tag someone who will be happiest on her/his wedding day."

READ | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Deadline for completing eKYC extended to THIS date, here's how you can do it

So far, the video has more than 7,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the bride for her dance and her fun attitude.

One user wrote, "I am sure I am going to dance like her with more energy on my wedding day," while another commented, "Aye hye tuhanu nazar na lge kisi ki.tussi sda behad khush raho (May you always be protected from evil eye and you stay happy forever)." Several users posted fire and heart emojis on the video as well.