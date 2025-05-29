The employee told his manager he had a stomach ache and took Friday off to go on a trip to Coorg with friends.

Many employees use different excuses to get leave from work, with health issues being the most common reason. Some lie about being sick just to enjoy a weekend getaway. One employee did the same, but his plan backfired when his boss found out through social media.

The employee told his manager he had a stomach ache and took Friday off to go on a trip to Coorg with friends. However, while staying at a homestay, someone recorded a dance reel on Instagram, and the employee was accidentally captured in the background. The video quickly went viral and got over 13,000 likes.

On Monday, the employee’s manager sent him the link to the viral video with a sarcastic message saying, “I hope your stomach is okay now.” The employee shared this story on Reddit, admitting he was caught and now his manager no longer trusts him. Since then, his boss has not accepted his requests to work from home.

The post quickly garnered netizen's attention, with many users reacting with humour and sympathy. One user wrote, “I am deleting Instagram right now.” Another user said, “Taking leave is more stressful than going to the office.” ''I can't spot laughing,'' a user commented. ''He is lucky that he still has his job,'' one user wrote. ''This is hilarious,'' another said. ''I cracked up reading this,'' a user said.