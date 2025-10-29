Employee’s PS5 setup in office goes viral, netizens say ‘dream job unlocked’

In just a few hours, the post received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from users praising the idea of ​​having a PS5 in the workplace.

Who needs a break room when your office already has a PlayStation 5? A Reddit post showing a PS5 setup in an office has left people on the internet amazed and envious.

The post included two photos showing a PS5 neatly set up in what appeared to be an office entertainment area. The console was connected to a large television, with gaming controllers neatly placed next to it. The setup looked like a dedicated corner where employees could relax after work or during breaks.

In just a few hours, the post received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from users praising the idea of ​​having a PS5 in the workplace.

Many were impressed by how clean and organised the space was, calling it a "dream job" and joking that if they had a job like that, they would never leave.

The caption of the post reads, "Our office has just been upgraded."

This post was shared on October 28, 2025, and has since received 590 upvotes and numerous comments.

Internet reactions:

Reddit users found the idea of ​​having a PS5 in the office funny and interesting. One jokingly wrote, "This is what real employee benefits look like," while another wrote, "Work-life balance achieved."

One user commented, "I need to get a referral very hard, brother."

Another user sarcastically remarked, "The remote will disappear before the first day is over."

"We have a PS5 in our office. Before, when it launched, the room was always full and people would just wait for their turn. Now it's empty most of the time," another user commented.

