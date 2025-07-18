Employee quits with just one line, internet calls it ‘too honest to handle’

Many people in the comments said the email expressed what most employees feel but never voice.

Shubham Gune, founder and CEO of Mumbai-based brand Hinglish, shared a very candid resignation email on LinkedIn, and now people online can't stop talking about it.

The post, titled "Honest Resignation", shows a screenshot of a very candid email that has left social media users laughing.

''Hi Sir, main bik gaya. Samne wali company chaar paise jayada de rahi hai (I have sold out. The other company is offering a little more money) Regards, Dayitva Shah,'' the email reads.

Many people in the comments said the email expressed what most employees feel but never voice.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "Recently mai bhi bik gaya, also you gave me an idea for resignation scenario."

Another user said, "This is what it means to have clarity in your emails. We've been getting it wrong all along."

A third user added, "I believe other than the 4 paise extra, the real issue is a toxic environment."