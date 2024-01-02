Employee asks CEO for a 'late night party leave', his response goes viral; check post

Ankit Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Unstop, shared a snapshot of an interaction with an employee on LinkedIn.

A conversation on WhatsApp between a CEO and an employee has gone viral on social media and is sweeping hearts of many people. It has also triggered a debate on leave policy and work culture in companies. Ankit Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Unstop, shared a screenshot of the interaction on his LinkedIn.

In their online interaction, the employee messaged Aggarwal early in the morning, seeking a 'late night party leave'. The employee apologised for it and added that he would connect with the team later.

Aggarwal shared the snapshot of the conversation a few days ago on social media, and highlighted the importance of an open culture in the company, in the caption. He said, "When colleagues feel comfortable being open and honest with each other, it builds a foundation of trust that can lead to better communication, collaboration, and overall success."

After being posted, the post is going viral and has garnered over 500 likes and numerous reactions and comments.

A user wrote, "Ankit Aggarwal I also sent a text like this to my boss in 2020 during a New Year party, but his response was quite the opposite of yours. So requesting everyone to send these things as per your boss' behaviour only, don't text the right thing to the wrong people."

While another commented, "This is what I needed to read today. In my past work experience, there were instances where my team and I were honest and gave our manager the true reasons why we needed leave - it could be a weekend getaway, to attend weddings, or just 'we're mentally exhausted, we need a day off to do nothing'. We weren't permitted to take a day off until someone from our family was either hospitalized or dead!"

A third stated, "That’s how high-performing teams and a great culture is created."

While another expressed, "Ankit! Openness and trust are the cornerstones of a strong team culture. It's these moments of lightheartedness that strengthen our bonds and make our work environment more enjoyable."