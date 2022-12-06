French cryptographers decoded 5-century old letter, unveils crucial Roman secrets

Five centuries old murder plot decoded| Photo: Stanislas Library

A rumoured French plot to kill the Holy Roman Emperor, King of Spain Charles V has been decoded now. Charles was one of the most powerful men in the 16 century, ruling a huge empire that took in much of western Europe and the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.

A team of the Loria research lab in eastern France was deciphered in six months. The five-century-old letter was written in 1547. This period saw many wars and tensions between Spain and France. Francis 1 was the ruler of France during this time. He brought renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci from Italy.

The letter was three pages long, it was sometimes written in plain script and some parts were coded. The letter uncovers the royal secrets of the 16th century, including a rumour that Pierre Strozzi, head of war under François I, was plotting his death.

The letter showed that Charles V had suspected his assassination attempt by an Italian mercenary and was prioritizing his relationship with King François I of France. It was forgotten for centuries in the collections of the Stanislas library in Nancy. Cecile Pierrot, a cryptographer from Loria, rediscovered the lost letter in 2021, according to the BBC.

Pierrot gave names to all the symbols and laded the makeshift alphabet into Python which failed to decode the language. The team started working on the strange language and were able to gradually raise the curtains of the mystery behind the letter.

The team has not yet issued a complete translation, but the themes identified have revealed an invaluable insight into the thinking of a giant figure at a turning point in Europe's history.