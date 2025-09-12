Emotional viral video shows elephant mourning calf’s death in Karnataka, WATCH

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025
VIRAL
A video clip captured by villagers on their mobile phones is going viral on social media.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a wild elephant was found dragging its dead calf near Jakanalli Estate in Shiragura village of the taluk.
A video clip captured by villagers on their mobile phones is going viral on social media. Though the newborn calf is dead, the elephant has still been roaming around with the carcass for the past three days. The female elephant is said to have given birth to the calf on Saturday, but it was found dead.
The video clip shows the mother elephant trying to wake up her baby, assuming it is alive. The elephant is not allowing anyone to come near her.
Range Forest Officer Yatish said the elephant roaming around with the dead calf is in a lot of pain. She is not allowing anyone to come near. However, if the smell starts coming from the carcass of the baby, the elephant will move away on its own.
